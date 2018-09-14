Cousin Sal Says Bet the Farm On the Redskins, Lock of the Week

Cousin Sal Bet the Farm On the Redskins ... Lock of the Week

Alex Smith is gonna make you a LOT of money this weekend -- if you put your cash on the Redskins to beat up the Colts ... so says Cousin Sal.

Sal's now a pro gambling adviser on FS1's new show, "Lock It In" -- so, with the NFL entering Week 2, we asked for a freebie.

And, why's he so confident Washington will cover the 6-point spread over Indy?

Two words -- Alex. Smith.

"Alex Smith is gonna expose [the Indianapolis defense]. I think he throws for like 2 or 3 TDs. They're gonna win like 30 to 13.

By the way, Sal is Jimmy Kimmel's real-life cousin (hence the name Cousin Sal) -- and the two have been making friendly wagers with their pal, Bill Simmons, for years.

And, what do they bet on? Everything from inappropriate Al Michaels comments to "Dancing with the Stars."

Get that money!!!