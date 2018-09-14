Kim Kardashian West It's Babypalooza!!!

Kim Kardashian West Shares Photo of All Three Family Babies Together

Get ready for your "awwwwww" jaw to drop ... because Kim Kardashian West's latest Instagram pic is pretty dang cute.

Kim shared a photo of all 3 of the Kardashian family baby girls -- her daughter Chi on the left, Khloe's daughter True in the middle, and Kylie's daughter Stormi on the right -- sitting on a soft, fuzzy carpet together looking up at ... something that caught all their attention.

Kim captioned it "The Triplets" with heart emojis ... and also tagged her sisters in the pic.

If you're keeping track, Chicago is 8 months old ... True is 5 months ... and Stormi is 7 and a half. No word why Stormi's the only one wearing shoes.

Story developing ... (just kidding)