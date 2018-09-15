Hulk Hogan GGG Will Turn Canelo Into 'Canary' ... Gennady Loves It!

Hulk Hogan Says GGG Will Turn Canelo Into 'Canary,' Gennady Loves It!

Hulk Hogan is weighing in on the Gennady Golvkin vs. Canelo Alvarez fight -- telling TMZ Sports his guy GGG is gonna beat on Canelo so badly, he'll turn him into "Canary" Alvarez.

"His feathers are gonna be flyin' and he's gonna be looking for some bird seed to try to get back on his feet, brother!"

We played the clip for Gennady -- and he loved it ... calling Hulk a legend and hoping he can turn Hogan's prediction into a reality.

The two finally get in the ring on Saturday night in Las Vegas. Gennady's camp is adamant Canelo is a cheater who purposely took a performance-enhancing drug.

In fact, GGG's trainer, Abel Sanchez﻿, says Canelo's excuse that he unknowingly consumed tainted Mexican beef (and that's why he tested positive for Clenbuterol) is complete B.S.

Abel told us ... Canelo's nickname should be CCC -- "Canelo Con Carne."

For his part, Canelo has vigorously denied the allegations -- and vows to shut down all the haters on Saturday night.