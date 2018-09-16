Ariana Grande Posts Tribute to Ex-Boyfriend Mac Miller

Ariana Grande Tribute to Ex-BF Mac Miller

Ariana Grande is looking for ways to deal with Mac Miller's death, and one way she found is to embrace her ex-boyfriend's own words.

Ariana posted a tribute to Mac Saturday, saying she was listening to one of the cuts from his album, Swimming.

The track -- "Ladders" -- has the lyric, "Somehow we gotta find a way/no matter how many miles it takes."

Grande posted the artwork from the album, but added storm clouds ... clearly for emotional effect.

TMZ broke the story ... Mac died of an apparent OD earlier this month. He had been with friends the night before he died and law enforcement believes drugs took his life.