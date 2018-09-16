Jimmy McMillan Rent Is Too Damn High ... And I Should Be NY Gov.!!!

'The Rent Is Too Damn High' Guy Jimmy McMillan Sues to Run For Governor

EXCLUSIVE

Remember the "rent is too damn high" guy? Well, Jimmy McMillan ﻿is still up in arms about the outrageous prices in the Big Apple ... and he's pissed there's nothing he can do about it.

Jimmy is suing the New York State Board of Elections in an attempt to run for Governor under the "Rent Too Damn High" party. He claims the board has been trying to keep him off the ballot for five years.

Apparently, Jimmy still thinks the rent is too damn high and the board of elections is too damn mean.

Jimmy was on the governor's ballot in 2010 ... when he rose to fame with this unforgettable debate performance.

Jimmy, who has run for office at least six times since 1993, is asking the court to put him back on the ballot immediately. But, he's running out of time. The election is November 6.

No word on where Jimmy is paying rent these days ... when we last heard from him, he was facing eviction from his rent-controlled Manhattan apartment.