'Bachelor' Star Amanda Stanton Hits Beach with BF Days After Arrest for Shoving Him

Amanda Stanton from 'Bachelor' Hits Beach with BF After Dom. Violence Arrest

EXCLUSIVE

Amanda Stanton and her boyfriend put on a united front during a beach outing ... not long after she was arrested for getting into a fight with him.

The 'Bachelor' and "Bachelor in Paradise" fan favorite hit up Laguna Beach Sunday with BF, Bobby Jacobs ... showing plenty of PDA. It's the first time we've seen them out together since Amanda's arrest last week in Vegas after a drunken post-bachelorette party incident with Bobby.

As we first reported ... security at the Encore was responding to a noise complaint when an apparently boozed-up Amanda tried to intervene, shoving Bobby in the process. We're told that was enough for security to call cops, who arrested Amanda for misdemeanor domestic battery.

A rep for Amanda told us it was all a misunderstanding ... calling the shove "playful."

No word if Amanda shoved Bobby into the Pacific but they definitely looked playful ... and unconcerned about her arrest.