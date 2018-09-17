Josh Gordon Browns Don't Trust Me? ... HAHAHAHAH

Josh Gordon Laughs At Reports He Broke Browns' Trust

Breaking News

Josh Gordon is reacting to reports he's being shipped out of Cleveland for "breaking the team's trust" -- and he ain't exactly broken up about it.

The Browns announced on Saturday they're moving on from the troubled WR after he injured his hamstring during a photo shoot.

Gordon was on thin ice with the team after racking up multiple suspensions over the years for substance abuse. The latest incident (though not substance-related) was clearly the breaking point for the Browns.

Gordon couldn't help but laugh at the reports that Browns management couldn't trust him anymore ... though he hasn't exactly opened up about his side of the story yet.

He did give a few shout-outs to some of his Browns teammates -- including Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry, Antonio Callaway and Tyrod Taylor ... calling them "Brothers 4 life."

So, what does it all mean? Seems Gordon doesn't think the reports are accurate or that he's getting a fair shake.

Don't feel too bad for Gordon ... there are reportedly a bunch of teams licking their chops for a shot at signing him.