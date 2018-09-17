Josh Gordon I'm with Brady Now! ... Traded to Patriots

Josh Gordon Traded to New England Patriots for 5th Round Pick

Talk about an upgrade -- Josh Gordon just got shipped from Cleveland to New England where his new quarterback is TOM BRADY!!!

The Browns announced they were parting ways with the embattled WR on Saturday -- after he injured his hamstring in a photo shoot.

The Browns had felt they had reached their breaking point with Gordon -- after sticking with him through multiple suspensions stemming from substance abuse issues.

Cleveland had initially (reportedly) planned to cut Gordon but then realized there was a market for the superstar wideout ... and eventually hammered out a deal with the Patriots.

In exchange for Gordon, Cleveland will get a 5th round draft pick.

As for Gordon's hamstring -- ESPN's Adam Schefter says he's healthy enough to play THIS SUNDAY if needed.

