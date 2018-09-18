Ariana Grande Be Big, Be Bold ... Be Smelling Good with My Perfume!!!

Ariana Grande Wants to Trademark a New Perfume Line Using Her Name

Ariana Grande wants folks smelling sweet and dandy with a new line of perfume that's got her name slapped all over it in GRANDE letters ... TMZ has learned.

AG's company, GrandAri Inc., recently filed paperwork to lock up the rights to the phrase "Be Grande" for use on a number of fragrance products, including perfume, cologne, body lotions, bath gels, shower gels, body scrubs, body souffles and body mists.

In other words ... it looks like men AND women could "Be Grande" if her application is approved. That's a sweet(ener) gesture on her part -- especially since she's already got a gender-neutral fragrance on the shelves. In fact, Ari's got a total of 5 perfumes under her belt ... with a new one called "CLOUD" that just dropped this week. She teased "CLOUD" on IG earlier this summer.

Presumably, "Be Grande" would be her sixth fragrance installment. Sounds Smells good to us!