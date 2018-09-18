'Shark Tank' Star Rips Patriots After Loss, 'We Can't Watch That Sh*t Anymore!'

'Shark Tank' Star Rips Patriots 'Can't Watch That Sh*t Anymore!'

The Patriots got rocked by the Jaguars on Sunday ... and for that reason, Kevin O'Leary is OUT on them -- at least, that's what the "Shark Tank" star is telling TMZ Sports.

ICYMI -- the Pats got demolished by a team in the regular season for the first time in a long time, laying an egg in Jacksonville, 31-20.

Well ... O'Leary -- who's a huge New England fan -- sat through that whole loss ... and wasn't happy with ANYTHING he saw.

"Tom, listen to me buddy," O'Leary said of his message to the Pats Hall of Fame QB. "Pull it together, man. We can't watch that sh*t anymore. That's bad."

It wasn't just the G.O.A.T. that drew O'Leary's ire ... 'cause the businessman also had something to say about the defense Blake Bortles shredded for four quarters.

"Defense, you guys sucked!" Kevin says. "Pull it together!"

New England plays Detroit next on Sunday Night Football ... and seems they're gonna need a much better pitch then to get O'Leary back in.