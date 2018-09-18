Odell Beckham Jr. Says Shaq Was My Dad's LSU Roommate!

Odell Beckham Jr. Shaq Was My Dad's Roommate At LSU ... The Big Roomie!

There's a good chance Odell Beckham's dad came home to a Shaq-sized sock on his door in college ... 'cause the Giants superstar says the two were roommates at LSU!!

OBJ revealed the wild fact to Kevin Hart while taking an ice bath on K.H.'s "Cold As Balls" YouTube show ... admitting the room no doubt smelled "terrible."

It's a crazy story ... but did you also know Odell's dad also played football at LSU while Shaq was ballin' on the hardwood??

It's true ... dude scored seven touchdowns in three seasons!!

By the way, Odell's mom ran track at LSU as well.

It all makes sense now why OBJ's pretty good at football, huh?