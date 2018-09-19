Caron Butler Says Lakers Should Go After Jimmy Butler

Caron Butler Lakers Should Go After Jimmy Butler

Caron Butler says LeBron James and Jimmy Butler would be a match made in heaven ... telling TMZ Sports the Lakers should try to make a trade for the All-Star.

FYI -- Jimmy reportedly asked Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau for a trade on Wednesday ... after just one season in Minnesota.

So, we asked Tuff Juice if the Purple & Gold should pick up the phone and call the Wolves ... and he thinks it's a no-brainer, saying Butler would perfectly complement King James.

Here's the catch -- Jimmy reportedly does NOT want to play for the Lake Show ... even though he'd be playing alongside one of the GOATs. His wishlist consists of the Knicks, Nets and Clippers.

But, that doesn't mean the Lakers can't get something done ... after all, it's the NBA. Crazy ish happens.