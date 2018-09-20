Sean Patrick Thomas & Aonika Laurent Say Kylie Jenner's Using Wrong Milk in Cereal

Kylie Jenner passing on milk in her cereal makes total sense to Sean Patrick Thomas and Aonika Laurent, but they have a new, healthier, recommendation for her next bowl.
We got the "Save the Last Dance" star and his wife Wednesday night leaving Craig's in WeHo, and asked if Kylie's no-milk rule -- until this week, she claims -- is unique, or just a thing among millennials. They say it's not uncommon ... their own kids aren't down with the moo juice either.
SPT had a few explanations for the no-milk trend, but Aonika offered a great alternative -- straight from the boob! Before you shoot it down ... watch the video. Aonika might have a point.
As for kids who avoid milk in cereal to dodge dirty dishes -- these parents have a word of advice. Suck it up and wash a bowl!