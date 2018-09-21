Ex-Oregon WR Jalen Hall Charged with Armed Robbery ... Faces Life in Prison

Ex-Oregon WR Jalen Hall Charged with Armed Robbery, Faces Life In Prison

Breaking News

Ex-Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jalen Hall -- one of the top 2018 WR recruits in the country -- was hit with criminal charges after allegedly robbing people at gunpoint earlier this month, TMZ Sports has learned.

The 19-year-old -- who was a star at Long Beach Poly high school -- was a 4-star recruit and touted as one of Oregon's prized freshman players in 2018.

But, he was released from the team earlier this month after he was arrested in L.A. Now, we've learned why ...

According to law enforcement, Jalen Hall and Milard Hill participated in a home invasion robbery in Norwalk, CA on Sept. 10.

Officials say Jalen was armed with a semi-automatic handgun -- and threatened 3 people inside the home before making off with jewelry and other valuables.

They fled the scene -- but cops tracked them down using an airship and arrested both men.

Hall has been charged with 3 counts of home invasion robbery, 2 counts kidnapping to commit robbery and 1 count of 1st-degree burglary.

If convicted on all counts, both men could face up to LIFE in prison.

Bail has been set at more than $2 million for each suspect.

Jalen is listed at 6'4", 190 lbs and was recruited by some of the best school in the country including Alabama, Florida State and LSU.

Hall had 39 TDs during his career at Long Beach Poly and racked up almost 4,000 receiving yards.