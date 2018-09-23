TMZ

NFL Rookie Class' Smokin' Hot WAGs!

9/23/2018 12:01 AM PDT

Meet The NFL's Rookie Class ... Of Smokin' Hot WAGs!!

Not happy with your favorite NFL team's rookie class so far?? Here are some things that won't disappoint -- THEIR SMOKIN' HOT GIRLFRIENDS!!

Saquon Barkley, Baker Mayfield and Josh Allen have combined for just one W for their teams ... but they're doing just fine off the field with Anna Congdon, Emily Wilkinson and Brittany Williams.

Don't let that trio overshadow some unheralded rookie WAGs -- 'cause Dorance Armstrong's GF Jaylyn and Mason Cole's fiancee Madison Davis pack a serious punch in a bikini too.

Check out the pics ... and, oh yeah, go team!

