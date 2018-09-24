Stars Show Support on Social Media For TimesUp Protest -- #BelieveSurvivors

View this post on Instagram

#stopkavanaugh #believesurvivors #webelieveyou Senator @ChuckGrassley is bullying sexual assault survivors — and Republican leaders are letting it happen. We, @pamelaadlon & @therebeccametz & our whole cast & crew, walked out because we #believesurvivors @betterthingsfx @timesupnow @plannedparenthood @ppact