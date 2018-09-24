Common Says Tiger Woods Overcame His Demons, He's Back

Common Tiger Beat His Demons ... He's Back!

Chicks. DUI. Chicks. Injuries. Chicks. Donald Trump. Chicks. Chicks. Chicks.

Tiger Woods has had A LOT of drama over the years ... but Common says he's incredibly proud of the guy for fighting through it all and finally WINNING again!

"Tiger, we happy for that brother," Common told us outside Delilah in L.A.

"It's something when you go through some stuff and we all recognize that and honor that."

In fact, the hip-hop legend seems to think Woods will have even more success in the future -- and says everything he's been through (a whole Hooters, basically) will make him stronger.

