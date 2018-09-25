'Bridalplasty' Contestant's Murder Suspect Found Guilty

'Bridalplasty' Contestant Murder Suspect Found Guilty

The man who confessed to killing former "Bridalplasty" contestant Lisa Marie Naegle was found guilty of 1st-degree murder.

According to the L.A. County District Attorney's Office, a jury of 12 returned its verdict Monday, convicting Jackie Jerome Rogers after a nearly two-week trial. The verdict comes nearly 2 years after Lisa went missing following a date with Rogers.

He's facing up to life in prison and will be sentenced at the end of October.

Lisa's family caught Rogers in a lie when he told police he'd dropped Lisa off at a bar early in the morning. But, surveillance footage showed her getting into his SUV around 2 AM. Rogers eventually confessed to killing her and told police she was buried in his Inglewood backyard.

Naegle was on the E! reality show back in 2010. She was a nurse, and Rogers was one of her students.