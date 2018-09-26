Khabib Will End Conor McGregor's Life In 2nd Round, Says Fabricio Werdum

Khabib Nurmagomedov Will End Conor's Life In 2nd Round ... Says Fabricio Werdum

Fabricio Werdum is doubling down on his prediction that Khabib will MURDER Conor in the Octagon ... and now the ex-UFC heavyweight champ is calling the round it'll happen!!

"Khabib, I think, will kill him for sure," Werdum said at LAX ... "They'll have to stop the fight for sure I think in the 2nd round."

So, why does Fab feel so strongly about Conor's impending doom?

"I don't like too much of Conor McGregor's style. He talks too much."

It's true -- but Conor's usually able to back it up with huge wins over guys like Nate Diaz, Jose Aldo and Eddie Alvarez.

As for Werdum, he's been a big fan of Khabib ever since the UFC 229 mega-fight became official, previously telling TMZ Sports he thinks the Russian is tougher and trains harder than Conor.

We'll get to find out if he's right in less than two weeks -- the fight goes down Oct. 6 in Vegas.