Brett Kavanaugh Live Stream of Senate Judiciary Hearing Kavanaugh vs. Ford

Live Stream of Senate Hearing, Brett Kavanaugh vs. Dr. Christine Ford

LIVE STREAM

Brett Kavanaugh's fate may well be determined in the next 8 hours, after the showdown in the Senate Judiciary Committee between the Supreme Court nominee and his accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.

The hearing kicks off at 10 AM ET and Ford is first up. She'll get the floor to make her case before fielding a series of questions. The Republican senators have turned over questioning on their part to Rachel Mitchell, an Arizona sex crimes prosecutor who has been viewed as a victim's advocate in such cases.

The Democratic senators will have free reign to ask questions.

The process will then be repeated with Kavanaugh, but after he makes his opening statements he's fair game to the full panel of senators -- both Dems and Republicans.

There will be no other witnesses ... notably 2 other accusers -- Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick -- will not be permitted to testify.

The hearing will last for hours and the Committee has 3 options -- voting to recommend confirmation of Kavanaugh and then sending the matter to the full Senate for a vote, voting to reject Kavanaugh and sending it to the full Senate, or not voting at all and sending the matter to the full Senate.

Kavanaugh needs a majority vote on the floor of the Senate. The Republicans have a 51-49 edge. If the vote is a tie, Vice President Pence will become the tie-breaker.