Nelly Says Rams Are 'On Loaner' In L.A., Still STL's Team!

Nelly doesn't hate the Rams for leaving St. Louis -- he's still rooting for 'em ... assuring TMZ Sports they're just "on loan" to L.A. for the time being.

Yeah, don't hold your breath ...

The Rams are killin' it right now -- they're 3-0 and Jared Goff and Todd Gurley are playing out of their minds.

So, when we saw the STL rapper at Mastro's in Bev Hills on Wednesday night -- we had to ask if he's still backing his boys in blue and white.

That's when Nelly reminded us where his team REALLY belongs.

﻿"They're on loaner out here," Nelly said ... "They're on loaner out here. They're on LOANER out here, man!"

We got it. Loaner. Out here.

By the way, back when the Rams announced the move in 2016, Nelly told us he thinks the team should change the team colors and leave the blue and gold to STL.

The team actually has plans to do that -- but league rules slowed down the process. Expect new threads by 2020.