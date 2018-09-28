Fan Arrested After Rushing Adam Levine During Maroon 5 Concert

Adam Levine Fan Arrested ... After Rushing Stage During Maroon 5 Concert

Adam Levine is driving ladies wild north of the border ... 'cause one fan snuck onstage and tailed the Maroon 5 singer before getting arrested!

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the 22-year-old woman was busted for public mischief and released without bail.

You gotta watch the vid ... it's an unreal scene inside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto Thursday night during Maroon 5's concert.

You see the woman (white jacket, black pants) dancing onstage in front of the band before sliding past a guitarist and hauling ass down a runway toward Adam ... showing everyone she's got moves like Jagger.

That's when security belatedly intervenes and carries her offstage -- but not before she puts up a pretty good fight!