Kourtney Kardashian Younes 2.0 Revealed ... He's Just a Friend

Kourtney Kardashian's Younes Look-Alike Friend Revealed, They're Not Dating

EXCLUSIVE

No, Kourtney Kardashian's not hooking up with a guy who looks almost exactly like her ex ... but now we know the ID of the doppelganger.

Sources close to Kourtney tell TMZ ... the Younes Bendjima look-alike she was spotted grabbing a beverage with Tuesday in WeHo is Fai Abu Khadra. We're told the 2 are just friends ... definitely NOT dating.

After Kourtney and Fai picked up their matcha lattes, our sources say they went and met with some other pals. Fai is also close with Kendall and hangs in the same crew with Anwar Hadid and Luka Sabbat ... who Kourtney's also been rumored to be dating.

As we reported ... Kourt dumped Younes back in July amid rumors he cheated on her. They were seen together once after that, but that was just for closure.

And, this case is closed too ... for now.