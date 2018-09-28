Tiffany Haddish I See You, Weezy ... 'Carter V' is FIRE!!!

Tiffany Haddish Hits Up Lil Wayne's Bday Bash After 'Carter V' Drops

Tiffany Haddish couldn't keep her eyes off Lil Wayne ... call it the 'Carter V' afterglow.

The comedian hit up Weezy's star-studded birthday shindig Thursday night at Hubble Studios in L.A. The rapper turned 36 but the bigger celebration was for the long-delayed release of 'Carter V' ... which FIIIIINALLY dropped after a musical eternity.

Check out the pics ... Wayne's birthday cake is INSANE. There was also a goat at the party 'cause ... Weezy's the GOAT. Wiz Khalifa, Trey Songz and Chris Brown made appearances. Ashanti was also at the bash and happily mugged for the cameras. Safe to say Ashanti's wide grin speaks for everyone -- happy as hell 'TC5' dropped.

As we reported ... Weezy enlisted the help of his celeb friends to drop hints on the release date for "Tha Carter V" but fans had trouble dissecting them.

It started with Floyd Mayweather's "#21" followed by James Harden's "#13" and Kobe Bryant's "#8." All kinds of theories started spreading on what the hashtags meant. In any event ... fans can finally smile about 'TC5' no longer being held hostage.