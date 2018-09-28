Yasiel Puig Goes On Gucci Shopping Spree After Multiple Burglaries

Yasiel Puig Gucci Shopping Spree ... After Multiple Burglaries

Yasiel Puig doesn't seem too fazed about all the burglaries at his L.A. home -- he just went out and bought a bunch of expensive replacement stuff!

Puig and the Dodgers are in San Francisco to play the Giants in a hugely important 3-game series beginning Friday night ... but before Yasiel took the field, he hit Gucci and Louis Vuitton with some of his teammates, including Pedro Baez!

Of course, Puig could use some new stuff -- his home was hit 4 times in the past 2 years. In the most recent invasion, crooks raided his bedroom earlier this month while he was playing at Dodger Stadium.

The good news for Puig ... he's rich. Dude's in the middle of a $42 million contract.

In fact, back in November Puig told us he has "too much f**king money" to worry about burglaries.

So, Friday morning he proved it -- hitting some of the fanciest stores in San Fran and leaving with a ton of bags.

Hopefully, he's upgraded the security at his house before he gets back to L.A.