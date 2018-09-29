XXXTentacion Never Knew He'd be on 'Tha Carter V'

XXXTentacion Never Knew He'd be on Lil Wayne's 'Tha Carter V'

EXCLUSIVE

XXXTentacion had no idea his vocals would be used on one of the most powerful tracks of Lil Wayne's "Tha Carter V" when he was shot and killed outside a Florida motorcycle shop.

Wayne dropped 'TC5' Friday, and the second track "Don't Cry" features a powerful hook from X. However, we're told the vocals weren't originally recorded for the album.

X met with Z3n -- a 22-year-old producer from Florida -- back in February to record a few tracks. Z3n tells us the two hit it off and recorded a bunch of material, but the hook that was eventually used by Wayne stuck the most.

Z says he and X never finished the track, but Z kept what they did.

Fast forward to August -- two months after X's murder -- to a meeting with Z3n and producer Lunch Money Lewis in Miami. Z tells us he played the X track for Lewis and he loved it ... then passed it on to Lil Wayne and Republic Records exec Josh Berkman.

From there, Berkman passed it off to Ben Billions who recorded Wayne, added X's hook and put the finishing touches on the song.

Z tells us he didn't hear anything more about the track until just a week before the release of 'TC5' when Wayne's people let him know X's vocals would be on the album.

As for how X would feel about being on 'TC5' -- Z says the rapper often talked about what a big influence Wayne was on his career.