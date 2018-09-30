Cardi B My Breasts are Duct-Tape Free!!!

Cardi B Performs in Central Park Without Duct-Taping Her Breasts

Cardi B revealed 2 important things to our photog Saturday night in NYC after rocking the Global Citizen Festival. She was scared to appear on stage, and her nipples were duct-tape free.

Cardi performed in front of a massive crowd in Central Park ... her first U.S. performance since giving birth to her daughter, Kulture.

The reason, of course, for the duct-tape Q was a follow-up to her hysterical video in which she confessed she had to duct tape her breasts after giving birth.

View this post on Instagram Kulture did me bad 😩 A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Sep 26, 2018 at 10:12pm PDT

Cardi also shared with us how she removes the duct-tape without injuring herself.

No doubt about it ... she's back.