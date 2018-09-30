Cardi B Performs in Central Park Without Duct-Taping Her Breasts

EXCLUSIVE
Cardi B revealed 2 important things to our photog Saturday night in NYC after rocking the Global Citizen Festival. She was scared to appear on stage, and her nipples were duct-tape free.
Cardi performed in front of a massive crowd in Central Park ... her first U.S. performance since giving birth to her daughter, Kulture.
The reason, of course, for the duct-tape Q was a follow-up to her hysterical video in which she confessed she had to duct tape her breasts after giving birth.
View this post on Instagram
Cardi also shared with us how she removes the duct-tape without injuring herself.
No doubt about it ... she's back.