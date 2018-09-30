Kanye West Advocates Abolishing 13th Amendment Outlawing Slavery

Kanye West Advocates Abolishing 13th Amendment ... Which Outlaws Slavery

Kanye West made a shocking comment Sunday ... "Abolish the 13th Amendment" ... the Amendment that outlawed slavery.

Kanye has been tweeting about his support for Donald Trump ... this in the face of his 'SNL' appearance last night where he wore his MAGA hat on stage, and delivered a pro-Trump rant toward the end of the show.

Kanye tweeted ... "This represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America to create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment."

He added a footnote to that ... "Message sent with love."

It's hard to imagine what he means ... abolishing the 13th Amendment would at least, in theory, allow states to once again enslave human beings.

