Tom Green Defends Kawhi Leonard's Laugh ... Stop Shaming It!!

Wanna hear Kawhi Leonard's laugh in public ever again??
Well, stop freakin' making fun of it then -- so says comedy legend Tom Green.
The famous funnyman was out in Bev Hills when our photog played Kawhi's infamous robot-like giggle for him ... and Tom saw no humor in it whatsoever.
"This is a little pro tip here," Green told TMZ Sports ... "If somebody is laughing and having a good time, don't hate on their laugh!"
Green would know a thing or two about it -- dude's killed the comedy game for decades ... and he tells us anytime there's a weird laugh in his crowds -- it's still a laugh!!
"Don't make fun of people's laughs," Green says.
"Because then everybody starts to get self-conscious and think, 'Oh, maybe I better not laugh loudly either.'"
Ya hear that?? Stop clownin' Kawhi ... and let that laugh live!!