Tom Green Defends Kawhi Leonard's Laugh ... Stop Shaming It!!

Tom Green Defends Kawhi Leonard's Laugh, Stop Shaming It!

EXCLUSIVE

Wanna hear Kawhi Leonard's laugh in public ever again??

Well, stop freakin' making fun of it then -- so says comedy legend Tom Green.

The famous funnyman was out in Bev Hills when our photog played Kawhi's infamous robot-like giggle for him ... and Tom saw no humor in it whatsoever.

"This is a little pro tip here," Green told TMZ Sports ... "If somebody is laughing and having a good time, don't hate on their laugh!"

Green would know a thing or two about it -- dude's killed the comedy game for decades ... and he tells us anytime there's a weird laugh in his crowds -- it's still a laugh!!

"Don't make fun of people's laughs," Green says.

"Because then everybody starts to get self-conscious and think, 'Oh, maybe I better not laugh loudly either.'"

Ya hear that?? Stop clownin' Kawhi ... and let that laugh live!!