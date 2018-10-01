Eric Reid's 1st Pic In Panthers Uniform, I'M BACK!!!

Eric Reid 1st Pic In Panthers Uniform ... I'M BACK!!!

Think Eric Reid is happy to be back in the NFL? Judging by this pic at Panthers practice Monday morning ... he's STOKED!!!

The 26-year-old rocked his new #25 jersey for the first time Monday -- it's a huge deal considering Reid sued the NFL claiming he was being blackballed for kneeling during the national anthem.

Reid was one of the top available defensive backs (he's a stud) -- but remained unsigned until last week when the Panthers finally pulled the trigger on the 2013 Pro Bowler.

After Reid signed his 1-year contract, he got love from a bunch of NFL stars who feel he should have been on a team months ago ... guys like Colin Kaepernick and Torrey Smith.

Reid flashed the black power fist while signing his deal -- leaving many wondering if he'll continue his kneeling protest now that he's back in the league.

The Panthers take on the Giants at home on Sunday ... so, stay tuned.