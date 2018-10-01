LeBron James Flies Home From First Lakers Game In Helicopter

LeBron James Postgame Ride Home?? Get To The Chopper

Breaking News

LeBron James did his best Kobe impression Sunday ... in the air ... 'cause dude took a private helicopter home from San Diego after his first-ever Laker game!!

Bron got his first minutes with the LakeShow down in San Diego for L.A.'s preseason opener ... and afterward -- to the chopper he went.

"Felt good back on court tonight," he said as he boarded.

Bron only played 15 minutes but had some good numbers -- 9 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists. Most importantly, he looked like he was really meshin' with his teammates (if only for 15 minutes).

Remember ... Mamba was famous for using his Kobe-copter to get from his home in Orange County to Los Angeles (and back) without having to battle that ridiculous L.A. traffic.

So, if you also hate traffic as much as Kobe and LeBron -- just get REALLY good at basketball, make ungodly amounts of money ... and you'll never have to drive the 405 again!