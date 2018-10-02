Bill Cosby Making Friends with Prison Staff ... Daily Calls With Wife Too

Bill Cosby's Been in Prison for a Week, Here's How He Spends His Time

Bill Cosby's been locked up for a week ... and we've learned he spends his days getting friendly with prison staff, touring the grounds and chatting with his wife.

Cosby was locked up last Tuesday for 3 to 10 years, and is awaiting entry into general population at Pennsylvania State Correctional Institution Phoenix in Schwenksville, PA. Cosby's rep, Andrew Wyatt, tells TMZ the comedian's day starts early with breakfast in his cell.

We're told from there, Cosby is escorted through Phoenix by a personal guide -- Bill's legally blind -- to use the prison's library, yard and other facilities. Dinner and lunch are either in his cell or an open room.

Since he's not in general pop yet, he spends a lot of his time chatting with prison staff. Wyatt tells us Cosby has mentioned many times how respectful the staff is and how well they've treated him.

Cosby also gets daily calls from his wife, Camille. We're told the calls are only for a few minutes, but convos almost solely revolve around the plan to appeal his conviction. It'll still be at least another week before Cosby can get visitors.