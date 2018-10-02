President Trump Mocks Dr. Christine Ford ... Suggests She's 'Evil'

Donald Trump Mocks Christine Blasey Ford at Rally in Mississippi

Breaking News

Donald Trump was bitching about due process Tuesday, but just hours later made a mockery of his FBI investigation by essentially calling Dr. Christine Blasey Ford a fraud.

POTUS mocked Dr. Ford at a rally in Mississippi Tuesday night, before intimating she belongs to a group of "really evil people" set out to destroy other people's lives ... like Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Trump was egged on by his Mississippi supporters, as he repeatedly made fun of Ford's testimony about being sexually assaulted by Kavanaugh ... specifically her claim that she only had one beer at the party where it allegedly took place.

Trump's point -- we think -- is Ford's claims aren't credible because she can't remember many details about the alleged incident.

Earlier in the day, Trump bemoaned what he says has become the marching orders in the #MeToo movement -- guilty until proven innocent.

He apparently believes it's okay to short-circuit the legal process -- in this case the FBI investigation he authorized -- and just jump to the conclusion Ford must be a liar.