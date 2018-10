Ernie Klump Jr. in 'The Nutty Professor' 'Memba Him?!

Ernie Klump Jr. in 'The Nutty Professor' 'Memba Him?!

Jamal Mixon is best known for playing the gaseous kid Ernie Klump Jr. -- opposite Eddie Murphy as basically everyone else -- in the seismic 1996 funny film "The Nutty Professor." Guess what he looks like now!