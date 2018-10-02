George H.W. Bush Dear Dan, Oh How I Hate Al Gore ... Letter to Pal Goes for $12.5k

George H.W. Bush's Letter About Hating Al Gore For Sale At Over $10k

We all know the 2000 presidential election between George W. Bush and Al Gore was contentious, but few knew how Dubya's dad really felt about his opponent ... until now.

Moments in Time is selling a letter the ex-POTUS wrote to his friend and former congressman Dan Rostenkowski on October 9, 2000 -- about a month out from election day. It's going for $12,500 ... so if you're a history buff, bust out your credit card.

In the letter, obtained by TMZ, Mr. Herbert Walker very clearly expressed his disdain for Gore, saying, "You can just imagine how proud we are of George W and how nervous we are about the election. I have gotten so I can't stand Al Gore."

He continues ... "I sit on the sidelines pained when the press or Gore attack. It is far worse when it's your son who is under heavy incoming fire, Danny, far worse!"

While H.W.'s derision for Gore seems to stem more out of anxiety from the race than the guy himself, there's no question that Bush Sr. was no fan. As you might know, his kid ended up going on to win the election ... but only after the Supreme Court weighed in 5-4.

Ah, simpler times.