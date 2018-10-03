Noah Syndergaard SHAVES (PARTS OF) FAMOUS HAIR ... For 'Vikings' Role

Noah Syndergaard Takes Razor to Legendary Hair for 'Vikings' Role

WHY IS NOAH SYNDERGAARD LETTING ANYONE NEAR THAT BEAUTIFUL HAIR WITH A RAZOR?!?!!

Because "Vikings." That's why.

The NY Mets pitcher -- who earned the nickname Thor because of that godlike blonde mane -- was offered a role on the insanely violent History Channel show but it came with a catch ... ya gotta tweak that 'do.

Don't worry, it's not all the way gone -- as Noah put it, "Party on top, business on the sides."

Noah says his character's name is "Thorbjorn" -- he's a badass -- and he'll be featured on season 6. Chances Thorbjorn meets a gruesome death? Very high (everyone dies on that show).

Producers must be stoked Noah actually showed up for the shoot -- as we previously reported, they've been screwed over by big celebrity guests in the past.

In fact, Katheryn Winnick -- who plays Lagertha on the show -- says Conor McGregor bailed on filming a scene at the last minute ... forcing Katheryn and her team to rewrite the episode.

As for the haircut ... it could be a good omen for the Mets. Noah's teammate -- Jacob deGrom -- cut off his shaggy salad and is now the Cy Young favorite.