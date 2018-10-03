TMZ

Noah Syndergaard SHAVES (PARTS OF) FAMOUS HAIR ... For 'Vikings' Role

10/3/2018 9:54 AM PDT

Noah Syndergaard Takes Razor to Legendary Hair for 'Vikings' Role

Breaking News

WHY IS NOAH SYNDERGAARD LETTING ANYONE NEAR THAT BEAUTIFUL HAIR WITH A RAZOR?!?!!

Because "Vikings." That's why. 

The NY Mets pitcher -- who earned the nickname Thor because of that godlike blonde mane -- was offered a role on the insanely violent History Channel show but it came with a catch ... ya gotta tweak that 'do. 

Don't worry, it's not all the way gone -- as Noah put it, "Party on top, business on the sides."

Noah says his character's name is "Thorbjorn" -- he's a badass -- and he'll be featured on season 6.  Chances Thorbjorn meets a gruesome death? Very high (everyone dies on that show). 

Producers must be stoked Noah actually showed up for the shoot -- as we previously reported, they've been screwed over by big celebrity guests in the past. 

In fact, Katheryn Winnick -- who plays Lagertha on the show -- says Conor McGregor bailed on filming a scene at the last minute ... forcing Katheryn and her team to rewrite the episode.

As for the haircut ... it could be a good omen for the Mets. Noah's teammate -- Jacob deGrom -- cut off his shaggy salad and is now the Cy Young favorite.

