Cristiano Ronaldo To Miss Portugal Games ... In Wake of Rape Allegations

Cristiano Ronaldo To Miss Portugal Games In Wake of Rape Allegations

Breaking News

Cristiano Ronaldo will not play for his Portugal national team in at least 2 upcoming games while he battles rape allegations in the United States.

Ronaldo -- arguably the best player in the world -- was left off the roster for an Oct. 11 match against Poland and an Oct. 14 game against Scotland.

The 33-year-old superstar reportedly met with Portugal coach Fernando Santos and Portuguese federation president Fernando Gomes and collectively agreed it was best for Ronaldo to step away for a few games.

While they have not released a statement specifically connecting the absence to the rape case -- it's pretty obvious.

As we previously reported, Ronaldo is being sued by Kathryn Mayorga -- who claims Ronaldo raped her in a Las Vegas hotel room back in 2009.

She had initially filed a police report describing the alleged crime -- but didn't identify Ronaldo by name.

In her lawsuit, Mayorga says she later accepted a $375,000 payment in exchange for her silence -- but now, she wants that agreement voided.

The Las Vegas Metro Police Dept. has also reopened the case -- though no charges have been brought against the soccer star.