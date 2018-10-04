TMZ

Cristiano Ronaldo To Miss Portugal Games ... In Wake of Rape Allegations

10/4/2018 6:02 AM PDT

Cristiano Ronaldo To Miss Portugal Games In Wake of Rape Allegations

Breaking News

Cristiano Ronaldo will not play for his Portugal national team in at least 2 upcoming games while he battles rape allegations in the United States. 

Ronaldo -- arguably the best player in the world -- was left off the roster for an Oct. 11 match against Poland and an Oct. 14 game against Scotland. 

The 33-year-old superstar reportedly met with Portugal coach Fernando Santos and Portuguese federation president Fernando Gomes and collectively agreed it was best for Ronaldo to step away for a few games. 

While they have not released a statement specifically connecting the absence to the rape case -- it's pretty obvious. 

As we previously reported, Ronaldo is being sued by Kathryn Mayorga -- who claims Ronaldo raped her in a Las Vegas hotel room back in 2009. 

She had initially filed a police report describing the alleged crime -- but didn't identify Ronaldo by name. 

In her lawsuit, Mayorga says she later accepted a $375,000 payment in exchange for her silence -- but now, she wants that agreement voided. 

The Las Vegas Metro Police Dept. has also reopened the case -- though no charges have been brought against the soccer star. 

