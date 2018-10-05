Bill & Hillary Clinton Get Festive in Germany ... Mostly Bill

Bill and Hillary Clinton Do Oktoberfest

Bill and Hillary Clinton are taking a break from the craziness in America ... to take in the festivities of one of the world's biggest fairs.

The Clintons were spotted at Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany Friday, and look pretty happy to be there -- especially Bill.

The former Prez is rocking some traditional Bavarian garb with the high socks and lederhosen ... while it looks like Hill opted to stick to her standard pantsuit.

The couple have been having some fun together this week -- as we reported, they caught Christina Aguilera's show Wednesday night at Radio City Music Hall and had a little meet-and-greet with her afterward.

Sure beats hanging out in D.C.