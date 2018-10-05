Kanye West Helping the Homeless ... Ca$h and Yeezys for My Man!!!

Kanye West Gives Homeless Man $100, Promises to Send Him Free Yeezys

Kanye West ﻿is so serious about making a difference in his hometown, he's already giving away money and designer shoes to people in need.

Kanye had just endured a trip to his dentist in Chicago Friday ... when a homeless man approached him. Ye decided to make the guy's day with a crisp Ben Franklin and a promise to send him a free pair of Yeezys.

If you're wondering where he's gonna send the shoes -- the man gave Ye his mom's contact info.

Kanye made big news in the Windy City when he announced he's moving back with big plans to help heal the community.

Note to Kanye: Please send a pair that fits.