Zac Brown Separating From Wife Shelly After 12 Years of Marriage

Zac Brown Calling It Quits ... After 12 Years Of Marriage

Zac Brown ﻿is separating from his wife, Shelly, after a dozen years of marriage.

The Zac Brown Band lead singer and Shelly made the announcement in a joint statement to People.

“We feel blessed to be on such an incredible journey in life and sometimes the journey begins to lead in different directions. It is with deep love and respect that we announce we are separating as a couple."

“We have led a whirlwind life together growing into a beautiful family with five amazing children and while life will be rearranging a bit, our love and commitment to our family will always be there. This was a difficult decision, but we’ve done plenty of tough things together and this is our next venture — love, mutual respect, and care for each other are what we are moving forward with.”

“Family comes in all different forms. We would like to ask that rather than commenting or spending any energy towards this, that you take this moment to send love to your family, in honor of ours.”

Zac and Shelly got hitched in 2006. They have 5 kids together: son Alexander, 4, and daughters Joni, 7, Georgia, 8, Lucy, 10, and Justice, 11.