Banksy Auction Someone Bought My Painting for $1.4 Mil Now Watch it Shred!!!

Banksy Painting Goes for $1.4 Million and then Gets Shredded in Frame

Banksy outdid himself Friday night when one of his most famous paintings scored a $1.4 million bid and then it suddenly shredded into pieces.

The auction went down at Southby’s in London and just after the gavel went down, the painting – The Girl With Balloon – began disappearing from view.

The canvas slid down the frame, which became a shredder, cutting the artwork into smithereens.

The audience looked horrified, but get this … the person who scored the piece was “surprised” but apparently didn’t back out of the deal. The buzz is, that the shredded artwork may actually be worth more than $1.4 mil.

Art … it’s not for everyone.