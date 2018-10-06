Marcellus Wiley Tells Eric Reid Don't Drop Collusion Case, 'Make Them Testify'

Marcellus Wiley To Eric Reid Don't Drop Collusion Case 'Make Them Testify'

Marcellus Wiley says Eric Reid's collusion case against the NFL NEEDS to continue ... even though the embattled safety has been signed by a team, because the people deserve answers.

Reid is now a member of the Carolina Panthers, and some people wondered if he'd drop his part of the collusion case against the league now that he's back playing football.

We got Wiley out in Beverly Hills and asked him if Reid should consider playing nice with the league now that he's back, and Marcellus ain't having it.

"Eric Reid was a good enough safety to be signed before this. And, I just want to know to what extent and what degree did they try to collude or interrupt his services."

Marcellus' point seems to be clear ... that no matter if Eric and Colin Kaepernick get jobs again, the collusion case still needs to proceed, because we have to know if the league acted unfairly.

BTW -- he also broke down the latest greatest thing to hit the NFL -- Patrick Mahomes -- and why it seems NFL defenses are colluding to make PH the MVP.