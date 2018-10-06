UFC's Mike Perry Made a Vegas Bet On Conor McGregor

UFC's Mike Perry I Got Money On McGregor ... Makes Real Vegas Bet

EXCLUSIVE

UFC's "Platinum" Mike Perry is so confident Conor McGregor will beat Khabib's ass on Saturday -- he went to a Vegas sportsbook and plunked down hundreds of dollars on the Irish superstar.

"I got Conor McGregor ... by very exciting knockout. He's gonna f*cking kill it," Perry told us.

And, he's backing it up with cold hard cash -- telling us he put a couple hundred dollars on a parlay that includes McGregor over Khabib.

We don't think there's anything wrong with a UFC fighter betting on another UFC fighter -- we just don't hear about it very often.

That's not the only money Perry is looking to make -- he wants a $50 MILLION fight of his own one day and tells TMZ Sports he's willing to step into the boxing ring to get it.

In fact, he's calling out Canelo Alvarez -- and he already has a plan to beat the boxing champ!

"Imma cheat. Imma elbow his ass!"

Good luck!