Pro Tricker Bailey Payne Flips Out in Front of L.A. Hot Spot

EXCLUSIVE
How's THIS for a party trick!?!
Pro tricking athlete Bailey Payne -- who's landed huge endorsement deals with brands like Red Bull -- is known for his insane parkour moves and other viral vids.
So, when we spoke with B.P. leaving Poppy in L.A. on Monday night ... he gladly put on a show for us -- IN THE STREETS!! -- and fired off 5 straight flips like it was nothin'.
BTW -- Payne has a huge following on Instagram ... with more than a quarter-million followers on his page.
The 22-year-old tells us how he got into flipping for a living ... and shares a horror story that involves playing in traffic.
Which reminds us -- DON'T DO THIS AT HOME. SERIOUSLY!!!!
DON'T!!!!!!!
