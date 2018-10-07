TMZ

Pro Tricker Bailey Payne Flips Out in Front of L.A. Hot Spot ... Look, No Hands!

10/7/2018 12:05 AM PDT

EXCLUSIVE

How's THIS for a party trick!?!

Pro tricking athlete Bailey Payne -- who's landed huge endorsement deals with brands like Red Bull -- is known for his insane parkour moves and other viral vids.

So, when we spoke with B.P. leaving Poppy in L.A. on Monday night ... he gladly put on a show for us -- IN THE STREETS!! -- and fired off 5 straight flips like it was nothin'.

BTW -- Payne has a huge following on Instagram ... with more than a quarter-million followers on his page.

The 22-year-old tells us how he got into flipping for a living ... and shares a horror story that involves playing in traffic.

Which reminds us -- DON'T DO THIS AT HOME. SERIOUSLY!!!!

DON'T!!!!!!!

