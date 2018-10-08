Amber Rose Dating Tyga's Best Friend 'AE,' Tyga and Blac Chyna Approve

Amber Rose Dating Tyga's BFF ... Tyga, Blac Chyna Approve

Amber Rose was spotted smooching Tyga's best friend at her 4th annual SlutWalk this weekend -- and the new couple could mean more run-ins for Tyga and Blac Chyna﻿.

Sources tell us Amber is dating Def Jam Records' Vice President of A&R Alexander 'AE' Edwards, who we're told she's been seeing for a few weeks now ... but she's known him since Tyga and Blac Chyna were together few years back.

We're told Tyga and BC both approve of their respective friends banging -- but don't hold your breath for a double date. It'd take more than this for Chyna and Tyga to reunite.

Remember, Chyna and Amber have been super tight since Chyna and Tyga split a few years ago. We're told the ladies had a little spat this weekend -- unrelated to Amber's new bf -- but they've already squashed it.

While Chyna and Tyga won't be dating ... we're told it's very possible their paths will cross more often now, due to Amber and AE.

BTW, if you're wondering what happened to Amber's NBA boyfriend, Monte Morris -- we're told she dumped his ass. So much for committing to an exclusive relationship.