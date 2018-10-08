Dez Bryant Shades Cowboys After Texans Loss ... You Shoulda Kept Me!!

Wanna know how the Cowboys coulda avoided another tough road loss Sunday??

Have Dez Bryant on the roster -- at least, that's what the ex-Dallas wideout is saying.

The Cowboys' offense was trash again in a 19-16 loss to the Texans ... and owner Jerry Jones said afterward he sure would've liked a No. 1 WR for Dak Prescott to throw at in games like these.

Enter Dez ... who took to Twitter to say Jerry already HAD a No. 1 wideout -- but cut him last spring.

"Idk what Jerry meant by that #1 WR but I’m damn for sure would have kept them chains moving..." Dez said.

Dez has been begging for a shot to get back in the NFL ... posting workouts and even tweeting last week the Cowboys are still his top option.

But, Jerry brushed Bryant off before the Houston L last week ... basically saying that ship has sailed.

Maybe Dallas needs another Jay-Z and Beyonce concert to rekindle the talks????