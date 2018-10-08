Kourtney Kardashian and Luka Sabbat Double Date With Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid

Kourtney Kardashian is getting back into the dating scene ... and robbing the cradle!
Kourtney is hanging out again with 20-year-old Luka Sabbat, taking him to Soho House in Malibu for a double date with Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid ... and she looks totally at ease despite a nearly two-decade age difference!
Looks like Kourtney is test-driving a newer model after dumping that old dude Younes Bendjima ... 24? That's too old!
You might recognize Luka from "Grown-ish" ... and he's been spotted with Kourtney a few times.
Apparently, Kendall learned from big sis ... 'cause Anwar's only 19.
Hey, if Scott Disick can date a 20-year old, why can't Kourtney?