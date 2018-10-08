Kourtney Kardashian Likes 'Em Young ... Double Dating With Kendall

10/8/2018 7:35 AM PDT

Kourtney Kardashian and Luka Sabbat Double Date With Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid

Kourtney Kardashian ﻿is getting back into the dating scene ... and robbing the cradle!

Kourtney is hanging out again with 20-year-old Luka Sabbat, taking him to Soho House in Malibu for a double date with Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid ﻿... and she looks totally at ease despite a nearly two-decade age difference!

Looks like Kourtney is test-driving a newer model after dumping that old dude Younes Bendjima ... 24? That's too old! 

You might recognize Luka from "Grown-ish" ... and he's been spotted with Kourtney a few times. 

Apparently, Kendall learned from big sis ... 'cause Anwar's only 19. 

Hey, if Scott Disick can date a 20-year old, why can't Kourtney?