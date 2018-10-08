Floyd Mayweather 'Deadly Serious' About Pacquiao Fight ... Says Showtime Honcho

Floyd Mayweather's 'Deadly Serious' About Pacquiao Fight, Says Showtime Exec

EXCLUSIVE

How serious is Floyd Mayweather about running it back one mo' gin with Manny Pacquiao?

According to the top guy at Showtime Sports, he's serious as a heart attack ... as in DEADLY SERIOUS.

TMZ Sports talked to Stephen Espinoza -- Prez of programming for Showtime Sports (and Conor McGregor's archnemesis) -- about the proposed rematch, and if would ever ACTUALLY happen.

"Having spoken to Floyd, I know he's deadly serious about it. He's very, very serious about wanting the fight."

The first one was a PPV record setter, and although there are a ton of people that wonder if this one would be as big (basically, some people don't care) ... Espinoza says next year, it's LIT.

"2019 sounds perfect. After I get a little bit of sleep after this event, we'll go at Mayweather/Pacquiao 2, I think."

That's if no one breaks a hip first (they're old as hell).