'Real Housewives' Star Michael Darby Returns to the Show, Sexual Assault Charges Dropped

'RHOP' Star Michael Darby Back to Work ... After Sexual Assault Charges Dropped

"The Real Housewives of Potomac" star Michael Darby is now back on camera for Bravo after his sexual assault charges were dropped ... TMZ has confirmed.

We're told Darby has been allowed to resume shooting the upcoming season of 'RHOP.' The movie comes a few days after the Montgomery County State Attorney's Office decided not to prosecute him for criminal charges over an alleged incident with a cameraman.

According to court records, obtained by TMZ, prosecutors found insufficient evidence to move forward. We broke the story ... Michael was suspended from the show late last month after a cameraman claimed Mike had groped his butt.

Michael had been facing charges of felony assault and misdemeanor improper sexual contact.

Washington Post first reported the charges were dropped.