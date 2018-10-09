Tyron Woodley Undergoes Hand Surgery ... Could Fight In Dec.

Tyron Woodley Undergoes Hand Surgery, Could Fight In December

EXCLUSIVE

Tyron Woodley had an interesting day -- he took his son to the doctor to fix his injured labrum and ended up going under the knife himself ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Woodley took his son to Pensacola, Florida to visit Dr. James Andrews -- widely regarded as one of the best in the world -- and while he was there, wanted to get his hand evaluated.

Woodley says he had torn some ligaments in his left thumb joint while smashing Darren Till at UFC 228 last month and the pain was so intense, he could barely shake anyone's hand.

Long story short ... the Doc told Tyron he had an opening in his schedule and could repair the injury TODAY -- so, Tyron did it.

Now, both Woodley men -- father and son -- are recovering in Florida and Tyron's mom is taking care of 'em.

Tyron says he should be able to fight as early as December or November and plans to destroy Colby Covington as soon as he heals up.

Oh, and his mom has a message for Colby too ... gotta love this family!!